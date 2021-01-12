End of Adobe Flash Player

Today (2021–01–12), all-flash sites have stopped working.

That this would happen is nothing new news. For several years, Adobe, Google, Microsoft have been announcing that flash will stop working.

But if you work in IT, you probably have old administration systems that are built-in flash.

And even though you have known about this, you have not had time to phase out your systems.

So how are you going to handle this now?

Adobe Flash workaround after 2021–01–12

There is a solution, perhaps not the best looking solution. But it works, and it makes it possible for you to use flash until further notice so that you can get your data and close down your old system.

The time bomb 2021–01–12 is apparently programmed into the flash plugin itself. And it seems to retrieve information about what date it is from the operating system.

So all you have to do is turn back the clock.

A slightly better solution

Install an old version of Windows 10/8/7 in VirtualBox.

If you have a product key, you can download an ISO file from the Microsoft Recovery site.

Update the time on windows. Click in the right corner, click Change date and time settings…

Click Change date and time…

Change the time to example 2020–11–01 and click OK.

And you are now done.

When you now try a flash site, you will probably get an SSL error because you have changed the time. Not much to do about it. Click Continue to this website (not recommended)

Then flash should now work for you.

I recommend that you now try to discontinue services that use flash as soon as possible. There are a lot of security holes in Adobe Flash Player.

Another Option for enable flash for a specific website.

Orginal information from virtuallyghetto.com

You can update the mms.cfg configuration on the operating system and the web browser that you are using, allowing all/or a specific set of URLs to still access the Flash site by using the AllowListUrlPattern parameter. You can find more details here, Adobe Flash Player Admin Guide (Page 37).

Here is an example of what the mms.cfg could look like:

EOLUninstallDisable=1

EnabledAllowList=1

AllowListPreview=1

AllowListUrlPattern=https://FQDN/

FQDN can be the website, hostname serving up Flash content. You do not have to specify the full path of the application URL for this to work.

The mms.cfg file have various locations in different operating systems.

Google Chrome on Windows

%localappdata%\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Pepper Data\Shockwave Flash\System\mms.cfg

Edge Chromium on Windows

%localappdata%\Microsoft\Edge\User Data\Default\Pepper Data\Shockwave Flash\System\mms.cfg

32-bit Windows

%windir%System32\Macromed\Flash\mms.cfg

64-bit Windows

%windir%\SysWOW64\Macromed\Flash\mms.cfgMacOS/Library/Application Support/Macromedia

Google Chrome On MacOS

/Users/<username>/Library/Application Support/Google/Chrome/Default/Pepper Data/Shockwave Flash/System

The third option for Windows users

I have not validated this, but it should be possible to use an old version of Firefox Portable with a flash plugin. You can find more information about this here.

Using Pale Moon browser (32-bit)

I haven’t validated this either. But you should be able to use Flash with Pale Moon browser and an older version of Flash that doesn’t have an end-of-life timer.

More information here http://andkon.com/arcade/faq.php

Reminder

Adobe Flash Player has many security issues. There is a reason why Adobe shutdown Adobe Flash Player and why Google, Microsoft, Apple, and many other companies have supported Adobe in this decision.

The list of security vulnerabilities Adobe Flash Player has and had is very long, and many security holes are critical!

My personal opinion. Do not use Adobe Flash Player on your primary computer. Run it only in a controlled environment, for example, in a virtual environment, locally or in the cloud.

Good luck

More information about flash EOF.

Adobe Flash Player EOL General Information Page